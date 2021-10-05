HEAP helps eligible Ohioans manage hom energy costs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Funding is available this winter reason for Columbia Gas customers through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The program is federally funded and provides eligible Ohioans financial assistance with their home energy bills. The one-time benefit is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill.

“This funding helps our most vulnerable customers manage their winter heating costs,” said President & COO Vince Parisi. “So many of the households we serve have occupants that are children, seniors or those with disabilities – we need to be advocates for them. It is crucial we provide customers with the means to pay their energy bills, because no one should have to spend the cold winter months without heat.”

Household income must be at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for the program. Last year, more than 131,817 Columbia Gas customers received funding to help manage their energy costs. Applications for HEAP can be started by visiting EnergyHelp.ohio.gov, but must be completed at your local energy assistance provider.

To find a list of local energy assistance providers or to see if you qualify for the program, click here, call 211 or Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.

A complete list of energy assistance programs and payment plan options available to Columbia Gas customers can be found at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Assistance.

