Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

HHS report: Vaccinations linked to reduction of COVID cases among Ohio senior citizens

Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The study also found vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths nationwide among Medicare beneficiaries.(KKTV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,800 deaths among seniors in Ohio were avoided during the first five months of 2021 thanks to vaccines, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The study also found vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths nationwide among Medicare beneficiaries.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Secretary Becerra also authorized all vaccination program providers to administer Pfizer booster doses to all eligible people, including those above the age of 65.

During the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 352,000 lives were lost, with nearly 80 percent of those among people 65 and older, according to HHS.

For the period of January to May 2021, when vaccination grew from one percent to 47 percent among adults 18 to 64 and from one percent to 80 percent among seniors, the study found an 11-12 percent decrease in weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries for every 10 percent increase in county vaccination rates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo
TPD investigating homicide in East Toledo
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found

Latest News

The school that has collected the most weight from donations by game day will be announced as...
TPS schools helping communities in Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Bowsher-Rogers hosting Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
TPS teams competing in Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Findlay Police
Juvenile arrested after fleeing from Findlay Police with guns in pockets
Three women have accused Ken Leslie of making unwanted advances and making comments about their...
Accuser speaks out in sexual harassment claims against 1Matters/Veterans Matter founder