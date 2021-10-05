HHS report: Vaccinations linked to reduction of COVID cases among Ohio senior citizens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,800 deaths among seniors in Ohio were avoided during the first five months of 2021 thanks to vaccines, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The study also found vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths nationwide among Medicare beneficiaries.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Secretary Becerra also authorized all vaccination program providers to administer Pfizer booster doses to all eligible people, including those above the age of 65.

During the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 352,000 lives were lost, with nearly 80 percent of those among people 65 and older, according to HHS.

For the period of January to May 2021, when vaccination grew from one percent to 47 percent among adults 18 to 64 and from one percent to 80 percent among seniors, the study found an 11-12 percent decrease in weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries for every 10 percent increase in county vaccination rates.

