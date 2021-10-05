Juvenile arrested after fleeing from Findlay Police with guns in pockets

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A juvenile was arrested and faces charges after he had a gun at a Taco Bell in Findlay and attempted to run from police officers when he was approached.

Findlay Police officers were called to the Taco Bell on W. Trenton Ave. just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. The caller said the drip of the gun could be seen in the juvenile’s pocket.

Before officers arrived, the suspect exited the building to the parking lot and was speaking to someone in a car. When officers made contact, they told the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets, but he refused and began running away. He was apprehended a short distance away.

Two handguns were recovered, including one reported stolen from North Baltimore.

No one was injured and no threats were made. The juvenile is facing charges of carry concealed weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of official business, and receiving stolen property. Additional charges may be brought due to the proximity of Findlay City Schools to the incident.

The suspect was incarcerated at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

