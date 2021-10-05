Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after fleeing from Findlay Police with guns in pockets

One of the guns was reported stolen out of North Baltimore
Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A juvenile was arrested and faces charges after he had a gun at a Taco Bell in Findlay and attempted to run from police officers when he was approached.

Findlay Police officers were called to the Taco Bell on W. Trenton Ave. just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. The caller said the drip of the gun could be seen in the juvenile’s pocket.

Before officers arrived, the suspect exited the building to the parking lot and was speaking to someone in a car. When officers made contact, they told the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets, but he refused and began running away. He was apprehended a short distance away.

Two handguns were recovered, including one reported stolen from North Baltimore.

No one was injured and no threats were made. The juvenile is facing charges of carry concealed weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of official business, and receiving stolen property. Additional charges may be brought due to the proximity of Findlay City Schools to the incident.

The suspect was incarcerated at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo
TPD investigating homicide in East Toledo
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found

Latest News

Three women have accused Ken Leslie of making unwanted advances and making comments about their...
Accuser speaks out in sexual harassment claims against 1Matters/Veterans Matter founder
Accuser speaks out in sexual harassment case
Accuser speaks out with sexual harassment allegations
Finds in the 419 - Stanley's Market
Finds in the 419: Stanley’s Market
Finds in the 419 - Stanley's Market
Finds in the 419 - Stanley's Market