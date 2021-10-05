New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy

Traffic
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Kids On The Block announced their The MixTape Tour 2022 will kick off in the Queen City.

The show will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

“The Mixtape Tour” will be on May 10 at Heritage Bank Center.

The tour will also hit Lexington and 50+ other destinations.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a news release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

