October 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog is likely early today, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Dense fog is likely in parts of the area tonight. Fog may not clear completely till mid to late morning. A few showers are possible Wednesday evening. Highs will stay in the middle 70s the rest of the work week with light showers likely at times on both Thursday and Friday. Rain totals are expected to average around a half inch later this week. The weekend will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thunderstorms are possible on Monday as a cold front arrives.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.