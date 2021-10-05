Ohio Supreme Court rules ECOT must pay $60 million to Board of Education

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow was must repay $60 million to the state because it inflated enrollment figures.

In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court affirmed the state school board’s determination. The state board’s decision is final and not subject to an appeal in common pleas court.

ECOT was a community/charter school based in Columbus that was sponsored by the Lucas County Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West in Toledo. At one time, it was the state’s largest online charter school.

The Ohio Department of Education demanded the school repay much of its state aid for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years because the charter school inflated enrollment numbers.

This was the second attempt by ECOT to challenge the board’s order.

