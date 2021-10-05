Traffic
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 26-year-old man was killed while crossing W. Sylvania Ave. near Willys Pkwy. Monday evening.

According to Toledo Police, Darshai Douglas, 26, was driving a 2010 Kia Forte westbound at 7:34 p.m. when he struck a man improperly crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name will be released pending notification of family.

