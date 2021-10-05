Traffic
President Biden in mid-Michigan to push social spending plans

President Biden will be promoting his Build Back Better plan.
Speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden says cures are necessary...
Speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden says cures are necessary not just for Americans, but the entire world.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden arrived in mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon to promote his Build Back Better plan.

President Biden is expected to be joined by several state leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The president will appear with Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin when he visits a union training center in Howell, MI, a reflection of the importance of securing moderates’ votes.

Back in Washington, negotiations continue on a pair of bills to boost spending on safety net, health and environmental programs, and infrastructure projects.

News 10 will have full, team coverage on the president’s stop in Michigan throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

