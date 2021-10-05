President Biden in mid-Michigan to push social spending plans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden arrived in mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon to promote his Build Back Better plan.

President Biden is expected to be joined by several state leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The president will appear with Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin when he visits a union training center in Howell, MI, a reflection of the importance of securing moderates’ votes.

Back in Washington, negotiations continue on a pair of bills to boost spending on safety net, health and environmental programs, and infrastructure projects.

News 10 will have full, team coverage on the president’s stop in Michigan throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.