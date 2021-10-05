Push for city-wide boxing league underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From E Bunny to Oshae Jones, Toledo has a history of producing world-class boxers. Now, there’s a push for a city-wide boxing league.

The idea is to bring boxing into the mainstream. It would be similar to the way you see young talent on the football field or the basketball court, but instead, it would be in the ring.

Take, for example, Yu’shore Williams. He’s a 14-year-old sophomore at Toledo School for the Arts. The high schooler is majoring in hip hop and musical engineering, but his real passion is boxing.

“When he first started, cause he played all sports. He was good at all sports. When finally, we went to the Toledo PAL Gym one time and he got in the ring. He was like a natural. He had natural footwork,” says Yu’shore’s father, Emich Williams.

Unless you see him during a bout, you may never know Yu’shore is a nine time national champion who just won the National Silver Gloves Championship for a second time.

“I fought three times down there in Missouri and we came up victorious in all three of them and got the belt,” said Yu’shore.

“Toledo’s always been a fight town cause we don’t have any major sports teams. We don’t have no NBA, NHL, NFL, no major sports teams. So, our niche here is fighting,” added Albert Prince Bell. The 28-year-old is ranked as one of the top ten Super Featherweight professional boxers in the world.

He’s back in Toledo training at Central City Boxing in Savage Park for a Main Event Fight in Phoenix, October 22, 2021. He’s also mentoring young boxers like Yu’shore.

“We got some of the best talent in the world here and no one’s even knowing it until they get pro, you know? So, we need something that highlight’s it on the Friday, Saturday nights how we do all the other sports,” said Bell.

He’s on board with a plan backed by Toledo City Councilmember Vanice Williams to start a city-wide boxing league, shining a spotlight on young athletes climbing to the top of their game.

