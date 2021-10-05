Rep. Kaptur announces grant for Maumee Bay State Park boardwalk funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) announced a $2.5 million National Park Service grant award for the replacement of the boardwalk trail at Maumee Bay State Park.

The 2.4-mile ADA accessible trail is open to the public year-round, going through the wetlands of the park.

The grant will cover 50 percent of the funding for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ costs related to the design, engineering, permitting, and construction of a .7-mile section of the trail.

“The sights and sounds along the boardwalk trail are a treasure right here in our own backyard,” said Rep. Kaptur. “This collaboration between our federal and state partners will ensure that lovers of hiking and wildlife will be able to enjoy the peace and serenity this trail affords for years to come.”

More information on the National Park Service grant can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.