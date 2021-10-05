Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rep. Kaptur announces grant for Maumee Bay State Park boardwalk funding

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) announced a $2.5 million National Park Service grant award for the replacement of the boardwalk trail at Maumee Bay State Park.

The 2.4-mile ADA accessible trail is open to the public year-round, going through the wetlands of the park.

The grant will cover 50 percent of the funding for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ costs related to the design, engineering, permitting, and construction of a .7-mile section of the trail.

“The sights and sounds along the boardwalk trail are a treasure right here in our own backyard,” said Rep. Kaptur. “This collaboration between our federal and state partners will ensure that lovers of hiking and wildlife will be able to enjoy the peace and serenity this trail affords for years to come.”

More information on the National Park Service grant can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo
TPD investigating homicide in East Toledo
Canada-US bridge reopened, was closed after possible explosives found

Latest News

Program offers low-income and elderly residents assistance paying energy bills,...
HEAP helps eligible Ohioans manage hom energy costs
The study also found vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000...
HHS report: Vaccinations linked to reduction of COVID cases among Ohio senior citizens
The school that has collected the most weight from donations by game day will be announced as...
TPS schools helping communities in Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Bowsher-Rogers hosting Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
TPS teams competing in Goodwill Pass It On Challenge