Tickets on sale for Little Boo and Pumpkin Path events at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is a busy month at the Toledo Zoo, and tickets are available for all of it.

The ‘Little Boo’ event runs on October 14 and 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., giving kids an opportunity to trick-or-treat around the park, with Halloween story times aboard the Jack-o-Lantern Express, among other activities.

The ‘Pumpkin Path’ event runs 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17 with similar activities, including a magic show and a steel drum performance.

