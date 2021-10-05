Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Tickets on sale for Little Boo and Pumpkin Path events at Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo
Toledo Zoo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is a busy month at the Toledo Zoo, and tickets are available for all of it.

The ‘Little Boo’ event runs on October 14 and 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., giving kids an opportunity to trick-or-treat around the park, with Halloween story times aboard the Jack-o-Lantern Express, among other activities.

The ‘Pumpkin Path’ event runs 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17 with similar activities, including a magic show and a steel drum performance.

