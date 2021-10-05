Toledo couple shares heartbreaking story of their family connection to Alzheimer’s disease

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One in every three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another Dementia. More than six million Americans are living with the disease. That’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and that’s why hundreds of people will be in Promenade Park this weekend for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The pages of their family photo albums are full of important memories for Cathy and Matthew Sims. Cathy’s mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s eight years ago at the age of 65. “She’d call and be whispering to me and say there is a strange man in the house. My dad would be in the background saying it’s me, Cathy. I’d explain to her that’s your husband, and she’d say I don’t know him. It was like a light switch turned off and she didn’t know who her husband was or that she had kids.”

Cathy’s mother now lives in a memory care facility in Georgia. “This disease touches the entire family physically, emotionally, monetarily. It’s hard to describe if you haven’t been through it. It branches out through the entire family.”

The disease has certainly branched out through the Sims family. Matthew’s mom was diagnosed with Dementia after a stroke 15 years ago. “Initially she would make comments about how her mind wasn’t working that day, and that she didn’t know what was wrong with her,” he says. “As things progressed, I would get her on the phone and she would ask me a series of five questions, and then just like a rewind loop, she’d come back around and ask me the same five questions.”

Matthew’s mom died two weeks ago. His father was also diagnosed with Dementia a few years ago. Cathy, Matthew, their daughter Ansley and her husband Kevin have turned their grief into action. The family is raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“If you have not been affected, you will be. I hate to say that, but it is not doom and gloom. It is the reality we’re in, so it’s important to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association,” says Matthew.

As they look at pictures of the way life used to be, the Sims family is even more motivated to help improve the future for all of us.

“We need more research to either halt or cure this disease eventually. That’s my prayer through the work I do,” says Cathy. A lot of people hope that prayer is one day answered.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday morning at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo. The day kicks off at 9, with the ceremony at 10. The walk begins at 10:15. Our own Christina Williams is the emcee.

