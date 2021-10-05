TPD investigating homicide in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 32-year-old man found shot next to his four-wheeler on Consaul St. Monday.
An injury call was made at 6:31 p.m. in the 2400 block of Consaul St. near the railroad tracks.
When TPD arrived, they found a victim laying next to a four-wheeler, suffering from at least one gun shot wound.
He was taken to St. Vincent, where he later died.
The victim’s identification will be released by the Coroner’s Office.
