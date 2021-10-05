Traffic
TPD investigating homicide in East Toledo

(Source: WTOC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 32-year-old man found shot next to his four-wheeler on Consaul St. Monday.

An injury call was made at 6:31 p.m. in the 2400 block of Consaul St. near the railroad tracks.

When TPD arrived, they found a victim laying next to a four-wheeler, suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

He was taken to St. Vincent, where he later died.

The victim’s identification will be released by the Coroner’s Office.

