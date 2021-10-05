TPS schools helping communities in Goodwill Pass It On Challenge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in seven years, the Goodwill Pass It On Challenge is featuring two City League teams.

While Rogers and Bowsher are facing each other on the football field, they’re also battling to see who can help their communities more. A Goodwill trailer will be set up at each school through Thursday to accept donations.

The goal is to see which community can donate more goods, and whoever has the heavier trailer wins.

“Every time you shop or donate, you’re helping people in your local community find job training or job placement opportunities,” Tim Kralovic, vice president of Goodwill of Northwest Ohio said. “Any time that you donate we take those donations, and we process them. We turn them into sales, and that helps us fund our mission.”

This year is the first time a City League school has hosted the challenge since 2019, and it’s also the first time Rogers has participated since 2014.

“When (the players are) coming out to practice and you see people coming and donating ... that’s going to build up the hype for the game as well, which hopefully creates some energy, and these two teams will come out and play a fantastic game Friday,” Rogers athletic director Harold Howell said.

