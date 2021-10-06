Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
10/6/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Chance of showers Thursday and Friday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of a few showers, drizzle and mist likely, lows in the lower 60s. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower during the day, showers more likely in the evening, highs in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: Chance of AM showers, then a chance of an isolated PM shower, highs again in the mid 70s. WEEKEND: Dry and warm, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A car rests inside a duplex after a crash on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Passenger dies after driver fleeing from police slams into Toledo home
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Police confirm identity of victim in Consaul St. murder
Increased Overdose Deaths
Deadly days: Six overdose deaths in Toledo over three-day period
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, when he nearly drowned while attempting to...
100 days later, teen continues to fight for his life after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo

Rain Likely Thursday
