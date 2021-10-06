10/6/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of a few showers, drizzle and mist likely, lows in the lower 60s. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower during the day, showers more likely in the evening, highs in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: Chance of AM showers, then a chance of an isolated PM shower, highs again in the mid 70s. WEEKEND: Dry and warm, highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.