The Arts Commission hosting Art Loop Haunted Harvest in UpTown Toledo

The Arts Commission is hosting the Art Loop Haunted Harvest on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Arts Commission is hosting the Art Loop Haunted Harvest on Saturday, Oct. 16.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Art Loop Haunted Harvest is set for 3:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 on Adams St. in Toledo.

The event includes Handmade Toledo Mini-Makers Mart, family-friendly trunk-or-treating, pumpkin painting, creative spaces, pop-up performances, interactive experiences, music, and food. Art Loop Outdoor Movies will feature “Monsters Inc.” and starts at 7:15 p.m. in the Uptown Green Park.

The Art Loop is free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.

It will take over Adams St. between 17th and 21st streets, including Uptown Green Park.

