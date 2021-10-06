The Arts Commission hosting Art Loop Haunted Harvest in UpTown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Art Loop Haunted Harvest is set for 3:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 on Adams St. in Toledo.

The event includes Handmade Toledo Mini-Makers Mart, family-friendly trunk-or-treating, pumpkin painting, creative spaces, pop-up performances, interactive experiences, music, and food. Art Loop Outdoor Movies will feature “Monsters Inc.” and starts at 7:15 p.m. in the Uptown Green Park.

The Art Loop is free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.

It will take over Adams St. between 17th and 21st streets, including Uptown Green Park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.