Award-winning artist John Legend to perform private concert in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Award-winning singer John Legend is coming to Toledo for a gallery concert at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Great Gallery.

Legend will perform at 8 p.m. on October 22, but tickets will not be available to the public. Instead, free tickets will be distributed to children and families through TMA’s outreach initiatives with community anchors the Art Tatum Zone, Frederick Douglass Community Association, and the Mott Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library in the nearby Junction neighborhood. Attendees will fully surround the stage.

Participants will also engage in art-making activities related to the setlist and will have the opportunity to interact with Legend. He will perform in the Baroque painting gallery, pairing songs from his catalog with works of art from the Museum’s collection.

A small representation of ProMedica’s front-line health care workers will also be invited.

