Current, former Toledo mayors make cases to take office again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When current Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (D) and former mayor Carty Finkbeiner (I) talk about the city, they both talk about the impact of their own administrations. Both had time to tout their accomplishments during a mayoral forum hosted by the NAACP at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library on Tuesday.

Moving forward, there are concerns about crime and community policing with the city’s murder rate once again near a record high number.

“The only candidate in this race with a 10-point plan or any plan to stop the violence is Carty Finkbeiner,” Finkbeiner told the audience.

“I love Carty, and I love his passion, but you can’t solve 21st-century problems with 19th-century ideas,” countered Kapszukiewicz.

The forum served as an early debate for the two candidates. They touched on infrastructure and how to spend $180 million in federal CARES Act funding headed to Toledo, what to do with Greenbelt Place after it was deemed a nuisance property, and how lead water lines need to be replaced. Finkbeiner called into question how much the city should pay to construct the new Wayman Palmer YMCA. Kapszukiewicz promised the new building will be finished by 2024.

There was also discussion about food deserts in some areas of the city, including downtown. Mayor Kapszukiewicz said grocery stores could be lured to certain areas with financial incentives while Finkbeiner suggested holding Kroger accountable for closing stores near the urban center.

