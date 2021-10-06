Housing tough to find as teams try to help Toledo Days Inn residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly two dozen children are faced with losing their homes after a judge ordered a troubled Toledo hotel to be closed.

Now the process really begins to find those families housing before the place finally closes for good.

Toledo’s housing court judge cited nearly 200 police calls at the Days Inn on Miami Street in the last three years as factors into the closure decision. Now, though, it’s not going to be easy to find the families living in the hotel more permanent housing.

When the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board did its initial assessment at the Days Inn, they found roughly 48 people living inside. It turns out 21 of them are kids, ramping up the need to find the residents permanent housing.

“Most of the folks who we talked to said they were not there by choice, they don’t want to be there, but it’s either the combination of challenging rental histories, possibly a history of eviction,” said Rachel Gagnon of the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board.

Gagnon says this rehousing will add to an already stressed system. With COVID-19, unemployment, and evictions finding housing can be difficult.

“It’s very challenging. Very challenging. I cannot state that enough. I would call it unprecedented,” said Gagnon.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 118 men, 85 women, and 205 families in Toledo waiting to get into shelters. There are also 70 individuals and 35 families ready to get out of shelters but no homes to go to.

Housing advocates are working with landlords to find the money to help close the gap so people can pay the rent, which is what people at the Days Inn may soon need.

“Our plan right now is to engage with the individuals and families, continue to link them to services if they’re interested in being connected,” said Gagnon.

An appeal has been filed in this closure, so there is no exact date set when the doors will be closed.

