Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Housing tough to find as teams try to help Toledo Days Inn residents

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly two dozen children are faced with losing their homes after a judge ordered a troubled Toledo hotel to be closed.

Now the process really begins to find those families housing before the place finally closes for good.

Toledo’s housing court judge cited nearly 200 police calls at the Days Inn on Miami Street in the last three years as factors into the closure decision. Now, though, it’s not going to be easy to find the families living in the hotel more permanent housing.

When the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board did its initial assessment at the Days Inn, they found roughly 48 people living inside. It turns out 21 of them are kids, ramping up the need to find the residents permanent housing.

“Most of the folks who we talked to said they were not there by choice, they don’t want to be there, but it’s either the combination of challenging rental histories, possibly a history of eviction,” said Rachel Gagnon of the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board.

Gagnon says this rehousing will add to an already stressed system. With COVID-19, unemployment, and evictions finding housing can be difficult.

“It’s very challenging. Very challenging. I cannot state that enough. I would call it unprecedented,” said Gagnon.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 118 men, 85 women, and 205 families in Toledo waiting to get into shelters. There are also 70 individuals and 35 families ready to get out of shelters but no homes to go to.

Housing advocates are working with landlords to find the money to help close the gap so people can pay the rent, which is what people at the Days Inn may soon need.

“Our plan right now is to engage with the individuals and families, continue to link them to services if they’re interested in being connected,” said Gagnon.

An appeal has been filed in this closure, so there is no exact date set when the doors will be closed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Police confirm identity of victim in Consaul St. murder
Increased Overdose Deaths
Deadly days: Six overdose deaths in Toledo over three-day period
A car rests inside a duplex after a crash on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Passenger dies after driver fleeing from police slams into Toledo home
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, when he nearly drowned while attempting to...
100 days later, teen continues to fight for his life after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo

Latest News

Collin's Law would make hazing a felony charge instead of a misdemeanor.
State releases anti-hazing plan in the wake of two campus deaths
The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in locating Alexander Strauss.
U.S Marshals searching for man who violated parole
Lucas County Court of Common Pleas
Perrysburg healthcare company ordered to pay $1.7 million in damages to Medical Mutual
Award-winning artist John Legend to perform private concert in Toledo