Instagram accused of being toxic for young women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Testimony before a Senate panel saying there is damaging and toxic effects for young women using Instagram isn’t a surprise for many that have been observing the issues for years.

Danielle Bremmer is in college now, but she’s part of a generation of young women who’ve grown up with Instagram. “I feel like a lot of people have been coming out about how it’s very filtered, a lot of influencers, so I feel like that’s helped a lot. But there are still times when I look on it and I’m like - why don’t I look like that.”

Erin Wiley is a clinical counselor and says “What you’re seeing is people’s highlight reels. So you’re seeing girls in bikinis on their summer vacation. But they’ve taken 60 photos and they take the best one and then they use a filter.”

Wiley goes on to say “That leads to poor self-esteem, eating disorders, alienating yourself because you think you just can’t compete and just constant mental battery of yourself for not being good enough.”

And with social media, the threat is available 24/7. “This is the kind of thing that imprints in an adolescent’s brain when it’s such a formative time for the brain and then they have their whole life of comparison, and social media is not going anywhere.”

