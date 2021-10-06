Traffic
Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

