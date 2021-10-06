Juvenile arrested after bringing weapon to Scott H.S.
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A juvenile was booked at the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center after he was found with a weapon at Scott High School on Tuesday.
The juvenile suspect is facing a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.
