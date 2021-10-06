Local wildlife center treating an unusually high number of raptors with West Nile Virus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it’s not just something that affects people. The virus also affects animals, especially birds.

Back To The Wild opened in Castalia in 1990. Since then thousands of sick, injured and orphaned animals have been helped. The staff is now treating an unusually high number of birds for West Nile Virus. In an average year, the staff at the wildlife rehabilitation and education center treats a couple birds for the virus. So far this year, that number stands at 17.

Heather Tuttle is the Assistant Director. “This year we’ve had an influx of great horned owls, red-tailed hawks, a Cooper’s hawk. We just took in and several bald eagles with symptoms of the virus. We are treating 11 cases right now. Unfortunately, three of the great horned owls did not survive.”

Tuttle says birds of prey that get the virus tend to do better than birds like crows, ravens and blue jays. “As long as the raptors get prompt treatment, they tend to do well and recover. However, it is a long road to recovery for some of them.”

Like people, the virus is typically transmitted to birds by a mosquito bite. But birds of prey and scavengers can get it from eating another infected bird. A bald eagle recently came in with an advanced case of the virus. It was unable to stand, which is a common symptom.

“If you see a bird sitting on the ground, feathers fluffed out, not balanced, and confused almost, that is likely a case of West Nile Virus.”

The eagle is slowly making progress thanks to aggressive treatment. So just how do you treat a bird with the virus?

“They get an anti-inflammatory which helps with fever, swelling of the brain and things like that. They also get fluid therapy. We use a tube to get fluids into the stomach. We make sure they’re eating well, and getting proper nutrition.”

And it’s not just West Nile cases. The numbers are up across the board. Back To The Wild usually takes in about 1,200 animals a year. There’s been a big spike in that number.

“Last year we took in about 1,800-1,900 animals. We are already at 2,100 this year with several months to go. So in the last couple years we have almost doubled the number of animals we get here.” And the staff makes sure each and every one of them gets the best shot possible at getting back to the wild.

If you’d like to learn more about the work of Back To The Wild, volunteer or donate, click here. The facility also has an education center that is open to the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.