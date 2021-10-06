Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling

West Virginia’s senator is at the center of the controversy as lawmakers head closer to the debt deadline.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a political game of chicken over borrowing more money to payback old loans – jeopardizing the full faith and credit of the nation.

For the moment, both sides appear more concerned about 2022 election implications than avoiding an economic crisis projected to arrive in just 12 days.

“We are not going to default as a country,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Surrounded by reporters, Manchin said it’s time leaders of both parties meet on the high road. But he offered no policy or process specifics about what that path forward looks like, other than to say he won’t re-write the lawmaking rulebook to get it done.

“Work this out,” he said. “This should not be a crisis.”

Manchin himself is one of several moderate Democrats taking a stand against the scope and cost of social safety net and environmental reforms floated by the president and backed by the majority of their party. He argues compromise is possible, at least, on his long-standing terms:

  • Manchin’s on-board with making the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share.
  • He said Medicare should negotiate prescription drug prices like Medicaid and the V.A. system already do.
  • He said he supports new early education efforts and Support early education efforts and additional help for the elderly.
  • Manchin also made it clear he wants new spending limited to one-point-five trillion dollars over 10 years.

“These are things we can all agree on,” Manchin said.

Manchin maintained adding dental and vision coverage to Medicare and new environmental regulations on dirty energy are non-starters.

“I’m not going to take any questions because I think my statement will speak for itself,” Sen. Manchin told the press as he opened his comments.

Late this afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suggested it’s Sen. Manchin who is refusing to compromise on the party’s agenda.

The Vermont progressive said after months of negotiations, he still doesn’t truly know what his West Viginia colleague wants.

“We need some specificity here, it’s not good enough to be vague,” Sanders said. “You want to cut child-care, how much do you want to cut child care? You want to cut climate? Cut climate, how much do you want to do that? Tell us with some specificity what you want.”

Sanders, who lost the 2020 party primary to President Joe Biden, said he has already compromised dramatically, saying that’s how he got all but two of his Democratic colleagues on-board. Now, he said it’s Manchin’s turn to do the same.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rests inside a duplex after a crash on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Passenger dies after driver fleeing from police slams into Toledo home
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Police confirm identity of victim in Consaul St. murder
Increased Overdose Deaths
Deadly days: Six overdose deaths in Toledo over three-day period
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, when he nearly drowned while attempting to...
100 days later, teen continues to fight for his life after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. ...
Ohio redistricting commission launches website to answer your questions
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is officially launching his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley launches campaign for Ohio governor
Three people have now filed to run for Toledo mayor in 2021.
Here is everyone running for Toledo mayor and city council