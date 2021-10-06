Traffic
Neighbors upset over property damage following shooting on Homewood Avenue

A bullet hole in a car door and shattered windows, have a resident of Homewood Avenue up in arms.
Adam Johnson shows the bullet hole in the window, from the shot that narrowly missed his head.
Adam Johnson shows the bullet hole in the window, from the shot that narrowly missed his head.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adam Johnson was sitting on his front porch, minding his own business on when a bullet narrowly missed the back of his head.

“I was sitting in front of the screen at the time. It passed through the screen, then through the window, into my grandmothers living room,” says Johnson. “I am still really tense and shaken up about it.”

Police responded to a call for shots fired around 7:26 on Monday evening. Fortunately no one was killed, but several pieces of property were damaged.

Johnson says that he and his 70-year-old grandmother could have been hit during the shooting and that investigators recovered a bullet fragment from inside the home.

“You almost took out two people who weren’t even involved in what you were doing,” says Johnson.

One of Johnson’s neighbors told 13 ABC that she has a non-verbal child, and senseless violence like Monday’s shooting puts her child’s life at risk.

The residents of the area say that this is not a common occurrence on their street.

“I didn’t realize what was going on. It’s not something I’m used to. Usually we are pretty quiet around here,” says Johnson.

