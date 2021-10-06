Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
October 6th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 70s. An isolated shower is possible tonight. Rain is likely on Thursday with a high in the middle 70s. A few showers are possible on Friday, but the weekend will be dry and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Most of next week will be in the middle 70s to low 80s. There is a chance of a few showers early Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

