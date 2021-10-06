One person dead after car crashes into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another in critical condition after a car crashed into a Toledo duplex on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 1600 block of Nebraska Ave.

No one was home inside the lower part of the residence when the car hit the structure. A resident was assisted out of the building from a second-floor window.

A car rests inside a duplex after a crash on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. (WTVG)

