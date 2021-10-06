Traffic
One person dead after car crashes into Toledo home

One person is dead after a car crashed into a duplex on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
One person is dead after a car crashed into a duplex on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another in critical condition after a car crashed into a Toledo duplex on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 1600 block of Nebraska Ave.

No one was home inside the lower part of the residence when the car hit the structure. A resident was assisted out of the building from a second-floor window.

A car rests inside a duplex after a crash on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
A car rests inside a duplex after a crash on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.(WTVG)

