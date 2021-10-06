Traffic
Perrysburg healthcare company ordered to pay $1.7 million in damages to Medical Mutual

Lucas County Court of Common Pleas
Lucas County Court of Common Pleas(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg healthcare company must pay $1.7 million to Medical Mutual in damages after it was revealed the theft of pricing information and other wrongdoing in competitive bid processes by FrontPath Health Coalition.

According to a press release from Medical Mutual, the lawsuit focused on the bid process of contracts with the City of Toledo and Wood County.

Evidence and testimony in the trial in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court revealed that FrontPath recruited public officials to its board of trustees, the identities of which FrontPath kept secret. Those officials then helped FrontPath gain access to confidential financial information Medical Mutual submitted in public bids. FrontPath then used the information to manipulate the bid process to FrontPath’s advantage.

The trial also revealed that some public officials stole internal records during their government entity’s bid deliberations and turned the records over to FrontPath.

“We are elated with the jury’s decision,” said Rick Chiricosta, Medical Mutual’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to have brought this information to light. It’s a win for all who value transparency, and it’s especially meaningful for Northwest Ohio’s public employees and taxpayers. Our priority was always about creating a level playing field.”

In addition, Medical Mutual showed that FrontPath overstated its provider discounts in the Northwest

Ohio market, including with the city of Toledo since 2015. Witnesses testified that FrontPath’s bids overstated its discounts by up to $13.3 million annually.

