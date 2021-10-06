Traffic
Police arrest man indicted in Deluca murder

Xavier Purdue was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 5. He was indicted in September for the murder of Nicholas Deluca.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man indicted in a September murder was arrested on Tuesday.

Xavier Purdue was indicted for the September 9 shooting death of Nicholas Deluca outside the Western Mart convenience store in South Toledo.

Purdue is facing charges of murder. He is one of two people facing charges in the case, along with Jose Juarez, who was arrested last month.

The victim’s mother said as she and Deluca were walking out of the store, three men walked up and one of them shot her son. When police arrived, they found Deluca suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Nicholas was shot and killed outside a Western Mart in South Toledo.
Nicholas was shot and killed outside a Western Mart in South Toledo.(WTVG)

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

