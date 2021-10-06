Traffic
Rossford unveils new pickleball courts

By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Rossford’s Recreation Center opened a new set of pickleball courts at Beach Street Park Wednesday.

In short, the game of pickleball is a cross between ping pong, tennis, and badminton.

A wooden or composite paddle, a little larger than a ping pong paddle, is used to hit a plastic ball similar to a wiffle ball across a net. The court is the same size as a badminton court, and with only 2 or 4 people needed to play a game, some say it’s the simplicity that makes the game so popular.

“Paddles, right shoes, and courts. Balls are inexpensive,” USA Pickleball Association Ambassador Connie Mierzejewski said. “You don’t mush them up like some of the other sports, so it works really well value-wise, especially with the public courts. You don’t pay anything to come in here and play, you just come in and play.”

Not only is pickleball a fun way to compete and spend time with friends, but it’s a great way for anyone to stay healthy.

“We’ve had a lot of people who have had some medical issues that said that this sport with the easier courts find that it helps to revitalize them. People have lost weight just by playing a sport that is fun, and not confined to a certain few people,” Mierzejewski said.

And like any good game, sportsmanship is key.

“You get a shot taken on you, it’s always nice shot, well done. And then when you put one away on them, it’s the same thing back.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

