Teacher needs help spreading Christmas Cheer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Luanne Williams turns her kindergarten class at Chase STEM Academy into a Santa Shop each year. Many of her families at the school struggle to make ends meet.

Since 2013, Mrs. Williams has collected thousands of toys during the holiday season, so the kids at Chase can have something to unwrap on Christmas day. Last year she gave away more than 300 gifts.

The woman who has the heart to help others, could use some help of her own. Williams home caught fire and she lost toys she collected to give kids this year.

Despite the loss, Williams is hoping to spread Christmas cheer to the kids at Chase with help from the community.

If you would like donate a toy or a gift card or a monetary donation. Call Chase Elementary at (419) 671-6650

