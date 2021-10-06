Traffic
Teacher needs help spreading Christmas Cheer

Since 2013, Luanne Williams has provided thousands of toys for struggling families during the holiday season.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Luanne Williams turns her kindergarten class at Chase STEM Academy into a Santa Shop each year. Many of her families at the school struggle to make ends meet.

Since 2013, Mrs. Williams has collected thousands of toys during the holiday season, so the kids at Chase can have something to unwrap on Christmas day. Last year she gave away more than 300 gifts.

The woman who has the heart to help others, could use some help of her own. Williams home caught fire and she lost toys she collected to give kids this year.

Despite the loss, Williams is hoping to spread Christmas cheer to the kids at Chase with help from the community.

If you would like donate a toy or a gift card or a monetary donation. Call Chase Elementary at (419) 671-6650

https://www.facebook.com/chasestemm

