Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo doctor makes history with Israel/U.A.E. paired kidney transplants

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Alliance For Paired Kidney Donation is making history with news of its latest “Pay It Forward” kidney transplants in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The organization has been working on this kidney exchange for the last few years but they were only able to get it through after a peace accord was signed with the US, Israel, and the U.A.E.

Three mothers were able to get life-saving kidney transplants. In order for that to happen, each of them had a healthy loved one who was willing to donate a kidney to someone else who needed one. In this case, the daughters of two mothers and the husband of another all were able to donate kidneys to each other. Four of them lived in Israel and two of them lived in the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Michael Rees MD, Ph.D., and Susan Rees arranged for all of the logistics to line up to make the 18-hour project happen. In order to do that, the kidneys had to be transported back and forth from Israel to the U.A.E.

The Rees say they hope this opens the door to more paired kidney donation work in other countries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increased Overdose Deaths
Deadly days: Six overdose deaths in Toledo over three-day period
Ryan Zam, 32, was shot and killed on Monday, October 4, in Toledo.
Police confirm identity of victim in Consaul St. murder
Pedestrian killed on Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Better Schools Oct. 5
Better Schools Oct. 5
Local couple dedicates time and money to helping fight a disease that's affected multiple...
Toledo couple shares heartbreaking story of their family connection to Alzheimer’s disease
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, when he nearly drowned while attempting to...
100 days later, teen continues to fight for his life after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground
Teen continues to fight for his life 100 days after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground
Teen continues to fight for his life 100 days after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground