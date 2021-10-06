U.S Marshals searching for man who violated parole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a fugitive convicted of burglary while also being wanted by numerous agencies for robbery and theft-related offenses.

Alexander Strauss, 32, is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation stemming from a burglary conviction. Strauss is also wanted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, and he’s a person of interest in an Oregon robbery.

Strauss is a white male, standing approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighing around 150 pounds. He has several tattoos, including his entire arms and the right side of his neck. Authorities believe he has cut his hair short.

The U.S. Marshals Service reminds family, friends, and associates of fugitives are reminded that providing assistance could result in criminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these or any known fugitives is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. You can also contact Toledo Crime Stoppers at 1-419-255-1111.

