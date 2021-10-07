Is this the most overgrown property in Toledo?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors are concerned after vegetation growing on a nearby property has started overtake their own.

The home in question is on Peak Street, and they say it’s been abandoned for years.

The weeds have grown large enough to be trees, and are overtaking the roof of the house, as well as migrating over to the roof next door.

I have nightmares about things that could be hoarding over here with the weeds and the bushes,” said homeowner Stephanie Graham. “I have my kids and their safety is #1 for me.”

Graham hasn’t had luck with the city, calling back in November to Toledo’s abandoned buildings hotline, and multiple times since.

The home is in an incomplete foreclosure, with most properties in that designation being demolished.

The city did not respond to questions from 13abc before this story aired on Thursday.

And I’ve been calling every month, every other month since then.

