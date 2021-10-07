Metroparks Meetup: Fall Migration Underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the days getting shorter, migratory birds are heading south for the winter. And many of them come through northwest Ohio on their way.

Each spring birders flock to northwest Ohio to witness hundreds of species on their way north, and right now those same birds are heading in the opposite direction. However, there is a noticeable difference between the two annual migrations.

“The fall migration tends to last a little bit longer than the spring migration,” said Steve Stockford, Park Services Supervisor at the Toledo Botanical Garden. “In the spring they’re really coming up to get on breeding territories and have their offspring. In the fall a lot of times it’s weather dependent when they’re getting pushed out so it kind of stretches out a bit.”

With the fall migration longer and less concentrated than the spring, different birds often come through at different times.

“A lot of the songbirds might push through by the end of the month,” said Steve. “But then you’ll be into ducks when they’ll be going through and raptors will go all the way through the end of December.”

Whether the birds are traveling north or south, geography makes the Toledo area a major waypoint.

“If you look at the Great Lakes a lot of these birds don’t like to fly over big expanses of open water,” explained Steve. “If you look at Lake Huron and Lake Erie it almost creates a funnel and it channels a lot of birds through the mouth of the Detroit River. And depending on what kind of wind directions you have, you can get some major flights right here at TBG.”

And for those interested in learning more about our feathered friends in the area, Steve has a few tips and tricks:

“Grab a field guide, put up a feeder at home now that we can do that again. You really have to get out and learn your basic birds that are here. Learn your robins, learn your cardinals, learn the titmice, the ones that are going to come to your feeder that you will see regularly. And listen to their calls, because that’s one thing that you can do, even if you don’t know the call, you know that it’s different and something to look for.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.