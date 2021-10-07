Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

October 7th Weather Forecast

Light Rain Today & Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with rain likely at times today, tonight, and on Friday. Rain amounts between 0.25″ and 0.50″ are expected with locally higher totals possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s for the next couple of days. There is a slim chance of a shower on Saturday with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will be warm with highs in the low to middle 80s. There is a chance of an early morning shower on Tuesday, otherwise it will be mild next week with highs in the middle 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rests inside a duplex after a crash on Nebraska Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Passenger dies after driver fleeing from police slams into Toledo home
Award-winning artist John Legend to perform private concert in Toledo
Andy Snook has been in the hospital since June 25, when he nearly drowned while attempting to...
100 days later, teen continues to fight for his life after nearly drowning at Monroe Co. campground
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Juvenile arrested after bringing gun to Toledo Barber Academy at Scott H.S.

Latest News

October 7th Weather Forecast
October 7th Weather Forecast
10/6/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/6/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
10/6/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/6/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
October 6th Weather Forecast
October 6th Weather Forecast