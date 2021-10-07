October 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with rain likely at times today, tonight, and on Friday. Rain amounts between 0.25″ and 0.50″ are expected with locally higher totals possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s for the next couple of days. There is a slim chance of a shower on Saturday with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will be warm with highs in the low to middle 80s. There is a chance of an early morning shower on Tuesday, otherwise it will be mild next week with highs in the middle 70s.

