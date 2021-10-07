OSHP Trooper shot overnight in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was shot on I-75 in Findlay around midnight Thursday.

Bowling Green State Highway Patrol confirmed the shooting, but no further details were provided.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, authorities are searching for a suspect driving a black Suburban Chevy with Michigan license plate C7482198.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-423-1414.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.