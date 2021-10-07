Tensions rise over Sylvania Community Center levy

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - What was supposed to be an informational meeting about a YMCA expansion turned into a heated debate about a levy set to appear on the Sylvania ballot.

A verbal altercation broke out over a proposal for the Sylvania Multigenerational Community Center in Cobblestone Woods Business Park.

Voters will be asked to approve a 2.56 mill capital improvement levy to fund the construction next month.

Meanwhile, the Sylvania Ave. YMCA is looking at doubling its size, adding a pool and wellness space. That project will run $10-12 million, $5 million of which has already been raised.

