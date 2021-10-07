TPD finds blood-covered dogs fighting inside home where man was having a seizure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police found a chaotic scene early Wednesday afternoon when officers responded to an animal complaint and medical run call on Oak St. in east Toledo.

Units were called to the 400 block of Oak around 12:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw two blood-covered dogs fighting inside and one man suffering from a seizure. In order to safely get to the man, one officer fired two rounds through a window, striking one of the dogs in the head.

Officers entered and extracted the 47-year-old man, who was covered in blood. He did not suffer any injuries from the dogs. He was treated on the scene for the seizure by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

Both dogs were removed by the Dog Warden. The dog struck by the bullet is expected to survive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.