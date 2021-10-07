Traffic
TPD finds blood-covered dogs fighting inside home where man was having a seizure

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police found a chaotic scene early Wednesday afternoon when officers responded to an animal complaint and medical run call on Oak St. in east Toledo.

Units were called to the 400 block of Oak around 12:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw two blood-covered dogs fighting inside and one man suffering from a seizure. In order to safely get to the man, one officer fired two rounds through a window, striking one of the dogs in the head.

Officers entered and extracted the 47-year-old man, who was covered in blood. He did not suffer any injuries from the dogs. He was treated on the scene for the seizure by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

Both dogs were removed by the Dog Warden. The dog struck by the bullet is expected to survive.

