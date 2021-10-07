Traffic
TPS speaks out against House bills banning CRT

Toledo Public Schools called House Bills 322 and 327 an overreach and intrusion into public education.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is taking a position against two Ohio House Bills, 322 and 327, that it says would stifle the voices of both teachers and students.

Neither bill mentions Critical Race Theory by name, but instead seeks to stop the teaching of “divisive topics,” such as one race being inherently superior to another.

“We do have some ugly facts in our history of the United States. We have some wonderful facts as well. But if we cannot present both sides. We will not have well rounded students,” says Dr. Treva Jefferies, the Assistant Transformation Leader of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for Toledo Public School.

“I took my kids out of Toledo Public Schools because of Critical Race Theory,” says Roger Hall, who runs a Facebook page aiming to stop the teaching of Critical Race Theory. “At a time with such craziness it’s just more stress on parents who are trying to raise good children.”

Jefferies says TPS is not teaching kids Critical Race Theory, but history.

“I would reassure that critical race theory is not being taught at the schools. If they think critical race theory is being taught in the schools then they clearly don’t have a true understanding of what critical race theory is.”

“We are serving all of our students, and making sure they have the facts about their history, their heritage. We do not want that to be paused by these house bills,” says Dr. Jeffries.

The two bills are currently in House Committee.

