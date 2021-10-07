Traffic
Owens CC, three Hancock County school districts closed due to search for shooting suspect

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College Findlay campus and three school districts in Hancock County will be closed Thursday as authorities continue to search for a suspect who shot an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Liberty Benton, Findlay, and Van Buren schools will be closed out of caution as police search for Robert Tramaine Hathorn, who allegedly shot a trooper during a traffic stop on I-75 near Findlay late Wednesday night.

Authorities have recovered Hathorn’s vehicle, but he is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

