Woman with dementia missing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman with dementia has been reported missing since leaving her home on Wednesday afternoon.

Jane Bruss left her residence on Hopewell Place in the Old Orchard area around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Her vehicle is a gray 2008 Buick Lacrosse with Ohio license plate CFU 1001.

Bruss, 80, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and she weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Bruss, they should contact the Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111, the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 866-693-9171, or 911.

