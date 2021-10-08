The Ability Center hosts 36th annual style show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the Ability Center had its annual Style and Fashion Show fundraiser benefiting kids and adults with disabilities. It was hosted by 13abc’s Sashem Brey.

There was lunch, a silent auction, raffles, and the style show.

Last year, the money was used to send kids with disabilities to college, and to get some young adults into the workforce, plus even more.

“The families have been changed for the rest of their lives, the ramps that they can get so their kids can have access to the home. We actually have a model that is modeling today that had a scholarship with the Auxiliary and they wouldn’t have had a college experience without these funds,” says Mallory Crooks, public relations manager for the Ability Center.

This was the Ability Center’s 36th annual style show.

