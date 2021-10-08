Bowling Green trying to stop downtown violence

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - In recent months there have been several violent incidents in Downtown Bowling Green, with the latest being a shooting on October 2nd. Students and residents say this is not the BG that they know, love, or feel comfortable going out in.

“It definitely makes me feel a lot less safe coming down here at night because of all the gun violence that has been happening lately,” says BGSU student Mikey Ragusa.

This BGSU student say’s he witnessed one of the Downtown altercations, and says it is affecting the student nightlife.

“It was a couple of football players and a bunch of Toledo people that just got in a fight about something random,” says BGSU student Matthew Stednicha. “It kind of just ruined the fun for everyone else, because everyone was just pushing and shoving each other. It was about five fights that happened in less than a half hour, which caused the bars to shut down for the night.”

In response to the violent incident Downtown, Mayor Mike Aspacher and Chief of Police Hetrick made a joint statement, saying in part:

“Chief Hetrick and I are deeply concerned with recent incidents within our downtown. We met with local bar owners who share this concern and we collectively have made plans to address these current safety concerns.”

Those plans include stationing extra police officers in Downtown Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday nights. Some resident feel like that will help curb the violence.

“I do think that there should be a good police presence. I know that bars are taking there own steps to get more security and things like that,” says Marty Smith.

But some people feel like added police presence may not be as effective as the city hopes.

“If they are not going to be going into the bars and stuff like that, a lot might not change. If they are just going to be patrolling around and trying to find people out waiting to go into the bars, not much is going to happen,” says Matthew Stednicha.

