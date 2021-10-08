Building up, together

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s “Feel Good Friday,” we share the story of two local businesses that are literally building each other up in tough times.

Craig Mossing has been doing custom mill work out of this downtown Toledo building since 2014. For about that long, he’s also been a loyal customer of Balance Pan-Asian Grille, where the owners know a lot about starting from scratch.

“When we started we had pretty much nothing. we used credit cards, and a credit line from Home Depot and a credit card from Ikea to get started, and we were able to make it to ten years,” recalls co-founder, Prakash Karamchandani.

What these two business owners didn’t know, was how much they’d eventually help each other.

“He actually commented on the Ikea tables, and thought it was cool, and said if you ever wanna upgrade and do something better, let me know, " said Karamchandani of an early meeting with Mossing.

Eventually, the men met up, and Mossing set out to re-design the restaurants with a focus on the customer experience, in a palate he describes as “organic chic”.

“Any good designer takes the time to get to know their client, and my role was just that. The nice thing was I didn’t need to get to know them! I knew their brand, and their food and their clientele.”

The re-design included refreshing the tables, the plant walls, the benches where people wait for to-go orders, and the point-of-sale kiosks, which really took off during the pandemic.

“I think that’s the important thing about the relationship,” said Mossing. “While they have found ways to grow during these times, they have allowed me to do the same.”

Karamchandani agreed, saying that’s the real recipe for success.

“Just making sure that we’re in a place where we support each other, and we find the best out of each other and come up together. Rising tides lift all ships,” he said.

Balance currently has four locations, and more on the way; the owners tell 13abc they plan to use Mossing Studios for that future work, as well.

