COVID-19 still stalling economic recovery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September saw a hiring cool-down in the U.S. even though the help wanted signs aren’t coming down. The country added 194,000 jobs in September, the fewest since December when the country lost jobs. University of Toledo Economist Dr. Kevin Egan says COVID-19 continues to hold back the economy.

“It is a tragic situation that we are in and it’s going to take some time for it to all work out,” Egan said.

The unemployment rate fell 0.4% to 4.8% in September, something Egal says signals that people who want to work are having success finding jobs.

But the size of the American workforce is still far below pre-pandemic levels.

“This unemployment rate being lower is great,” Egan said. “We want that to be as low as possible. We want people who are looking for work to find a job. But the issue now is people not looking for work. We’re in a situation where firms want to hire people and we don’t have enough workers who want to work.”

The number of people unemployed fell in September to 7.7 million, still two million higher than before COVID-19 halted the U.S. economy.

Many industries only saw modest job growth, but public education saw declines. Women also lost 26,000 jobs in September while men gained 220,000.

Egan said September’s report signals a shift in the American workforce, with people reevaluating their career choices and work-life balance. Some may hold out on returning to the workforce until COVID-19 is under control or they can find a job that fits their newly-discovered lifestyle.

More than 700,000 Americans have died from the virus.

“We’re in a transitionary period,” Egan said. “I think pay for different jobs is going to change and flexibility is going to change.”

