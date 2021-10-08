Traffic
Doing everything right, and still getting a breakthrough COVID case

covid breakthrough case
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - John Oehlers is a healthy, active guy who took early steps to protect himself against COVID.

“I got the shots as soon as I could. Was wearing masks as often as I should. And adhering to all the CDC guidelines about what you can and can’t do if you’re vaccinated.”

But a week ago he started to feel symptoms come on. “I started to get a little more of a cough. Stuffy nose. And a bit of a headache.”

By Sunday he’d completely lost his sense of taste and smell. A rapid COVID test and his doctor confirmed he had a breakthrough case. But John says so far it’s been manageable. “In the grand scheme of things were it not for the world of COVID I just would have sucked it up and said I’ve got a little bit of the flu or something.”

John says he realizes this could happen, but if he wouldn’t have been vaccinated, he worries it could have been a whole lot worse. “I’m very thankful that my wife is a nurse and my son is a pharmacist. And said, hey, I don’t care what you’re reading. 97 percent of the people that are coming into the hospital are unvaccinated.”

