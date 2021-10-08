Traffic
Gas station worker sentenced for theft

Khaliyah Walker is accused of robbing the Stop and Go gas station on Lagrange.
Khaliyah Walker is accused of robbing the Stop and Go gas station on Lagrange.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The gas station employee who was accused of robbing the station she works at in May was found guilty on Thursday of theft.

Khaliyah Walker, 21, entered a plea of no contest before a judge found her guilty. She was sentenced to 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, which was suspended. She was also placed on active probation for two years.

Walker was also ordered to pay $2,149 in restitution.

According to court documents, security footage from the Stop and Go at 3504 Lagrange St. shows Walker smashing a window and breaking open the safe. The store suffered $2,000 in losses.

