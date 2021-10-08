Traffic
Greenbelt Place Apts. fails HUD inspection
Greenbelt Place Apts. fails HUD inspection

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inspectors from the Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Greenbelt Place Apartments a failing grade Friday.

The complex, located on the 800 block of Cherry, received a 36 out of 100, down 44 points from 2019, and an all-time low.

“The owner has 45 days to appeal HUD’s findings, after which the inspection score will be made public,” HUD officials said in a statemnt. “The department has also informed the owner that corrective action must be taken and that HUD is prepared to take enforcement action to ensure the homes at Greenbelt Place meet the required standards and that conditions are improved for the tenants.”

The owner of the facility, Eureka Holdings, could not be reached for comment. It must raise the grade of Greenbelt Place to an 80 or higher or face fines and other consequences from the federal government.

