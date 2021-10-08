Indiana woman pleads guilty to petty theft for J.C. Penney’s heist

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Indiana woman found with stolen merchandise out of the J.C. Penney store at Franklin Park Mall in June withdrew a previous plea of not guilty in court on Thursday.

Nancy Mays, 43, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of petty theft. She is scheduled for sentencing on November 2.

Mays and Sollie Nance, 39, were both stopped by a loss prevention officer on June 10 after they allegedly attempted to carry unpurchased merchandise past the last point of sale at the store.

According to court documents, Mays was seen with $1,841 of JCPenney merchandise on camera. When approached by a loss prevention officer, both suspects dropped the merchandise on the ground.

Mays and Nance gave false names to the arresting officers.

