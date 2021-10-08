Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Indiana woman pleads guilty to petty theft for J.C. Penney’s heist

Nancy Mays pleaded guilty to petty theft on Friday, Oct. 8.
Nancy Mays pleaded guilty to petty theft on Friday, Oct. 8.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Indiana woman found with stolen merchandise out of the J.C. Penney store at Franklin Park Mall in June withdrew a previous plea of not guilty in court on Thursday.

Nancy Mays, 43, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of petty theft. She is scheduled for sentencing on November 2.

Mays and Sollie Nance, 39, were both stopped by a loss prevention officer on June 10 after they allegedly attempted to carry unpurchased merchandise past the last point of sale at the store.

According to court documents, Mays was seen with $1,841 of JCPenney merchandise on camera. When approached by a loss prevention officer, both suspects dropped the merchandise on the ground.

Mays and Nance gave false names to the arresting officers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
Manhunt comes to end as shooting suspect arrested in Findlay
findlay high school
Schools, college closed in Hancock County due to search for shooting suspect
Jane Bruss has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 6. She has dementia and authorities are...
Missing woman with dementia found safe
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD finds blood-covered dogs fighting inside home where man was having a seizure
Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.
TPS speaks out against House bills banning CRT

Latest News

Toys will be provided for children ages infant through 12. Those households with no children or...
Salvation Army to begin accepting Christmas assistance applications
Khaliyah Walker is accused of robbing the Stop and Go gas station on Lagrange.
Gas station worker sentenced for theft
Authorities are searching for a primary suspect from a fight in Findlay on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Multiple shots fired during fight at Findlay apartment complex
The Mayor and Chief of Police issued a joint statement stating a plan to curb the violence.
City responds to violence in Bowling Green